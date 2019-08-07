Beyond The Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Mondomarine .

Beyond The Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Beyond The Sea measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Beyond The Sea has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Beyond The Sea also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Beyond The Sea has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beyond The Sea has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Beyond The Sea accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beyond The Sea has a hull NB of 35/02.