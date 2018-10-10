Bibich Too is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Peri Yachts.

Bibich Too is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Bibich Too measures 41.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Bibich Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Her interior design is by Scaro Design.

Bibich Too also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Model

Bibich Too is a semi-custom Peri 41T model.

Performance and Capabilities

Bibich Too has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 d 2530 mte diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Bibich Too has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bibich Too accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bibich Too is MCA compliant

Bibich Too is a RINA CHARTER CLASS/MCA class yacht.