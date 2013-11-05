Luxury motor yacht Big City, built in 2009 by American shipyard Trinity Yachts, is modern, sleek and smart with the superyacht technology to back it up. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features exterior design by Trinity and the interior work of Patrick Knowles. This attractive vessel measures 43 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

The sophistication and understated elegance of Big City’s modern interior is mirrored in her stylish exterior features and deep-blue hull. Forgoing classic materials for more contemporary options, Knowles created an ambience that balances intense comfort with sophisticated design.

Luxury motor yacht Big City features a whole range of rooms across her expansive decks. The main salon houses a formal dining table for 10, a powder room forward off the foyer, a 2-stool wet bar and sliding door aft that leads to the aft deck.

A full-width skylounge presents a refuge for relaxation with a 4-stool wet bar, plush sofas, two televisions, a desk, games consoles and another powder room. Sliding doors connect the lounge to the outside aft deck.

The main aft deck, which holds two tables and a serving bar, presents an attractive circular stairway for climbing to the upper decks. Here can also be found an oversized swim platform, or “the beach”, with two shade umbrellas and three chaise lounges.

The upper aft deck hosts another dining area for 10 with a mister for balmy days and a heater for the cooler evenings.

An elegant Portuguese bridge is the location of the wheelhouse as well as an observation area with forward bench seating, large sunpads and a cocktail table. An attractive sun deck crowns the superyacht and boasts a whole range of entertainment areas all of its own. Atop the yacht sits an L-shaped, 6-stool wet bar, gas barbeque, and TV alongside a casual al-fresco dining area that seats up to 10 guests. Not to be forgotten is the forward Jacuzzi with shaded seating area and mist spray system. There is also a powder room located in the arch.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent master suite; two King staterooms; and two twin cabins. The Master suite is located on the main deck and incorporates a private study at the entrance, walk-in-wardrobe, large sofa and a refrigerator. Perhaps the most luxurious sight is the his and hers bathroom complete with Jacuzzi, multi-jet shower and heated floor and towel racks. The four guest suites can be found on the deck below. The King suites are forward amidships and feature a shower and desk, while the two twins are aft amidships with shower. Each cabin features a complete central movie and music server, remote lighting controls and is equipped with High Definition TV, DVD and iPod dock.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Big City is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of eight, under the direction of Captain Barry Bramhill, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a kneeboard, wakeboard, towing ring, waterskis, waverunners, a nautical tender, and a range of fishing and snorkelling equipment.

Big City’s home port is Antibes and she cruises the Mediterranean during the summer and winter charter seasons.

The luxury motor yacht has an ABS classification, is MCA compliant and possesses commercial registration.