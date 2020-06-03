Big D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Hitachi Zosen.

Design

Big D measures 45.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.94 metres.

Big D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Performance and Capabilities

Big D has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 7,311 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Big D accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.