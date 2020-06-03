Length 45.03m
Year 1986
Big D
1986|
Motor Yacht
Big D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Hitachi Zosen.
Design
Big D measures 45.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.94 metres.
Big D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Larvor.
Performance and Capabilities
Big D has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 7,311 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Big D accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.