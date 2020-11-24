Big Eagle
1980|
Motor Yacht
Big Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Mie Zosen.
Design
Big Eagle measures 52.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.
Big Eagle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mie Zosen.
Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.
Big Eagle also features naval architecture by Mie Zosen.
Performance and Capabilities
Big Eagle has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Big Eagle has a fuel capacity of 104,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Big Eagle accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.