Big Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Mie Zosen.

Design

Big Eagle measures 52.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Big Eagle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mie Zosen.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Big Eagle also features naval architecture by Mie Zosen.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Eagle has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Big Eagle has a fuel capacity of 104,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Big Eagle accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.