Big Fish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by McMullen & Wing .

Design

Big Fish measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Big Fish has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Fish has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Big Fish has a fuel capacity of 92,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,400 litres.

Accommodation

Big Fish accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Big Fish is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1013.