Big Mak is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Big Mak measures 46.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 466 tonnes.

Big Mak has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Gregotti Associati International.

Big Mak also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Mak has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Big Mak is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Big Mak measures 46.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 466 tonnes.

Big Mak has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Gregotti Associati International.

Big Mak also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Mak has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Big Mak has a fuel capacity of 56,724 litres, and a water capacity of 10,300 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Big Mak accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Big Mak has a hull NB of 10346.

Big Mak is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.