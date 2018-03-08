Big Zip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Big Zip measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 399 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Big Zip has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Big Zip also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Zip has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Big Zip accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Big Zip has a hull NB of T048.