Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 43.28m
Year 2010

Big Zip

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Big Zip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Big Zip measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 399 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Big Zip has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Big Zip also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Big Zip has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Big Zip accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Big Zip has a hull NB of T048.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.5m

crew:

9

draft:

2.1m
Other Trinity yachts
Related News