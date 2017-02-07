Bikini Queen 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Bikini Queen 2 measures 41.15 metres in length.

Bikini Queen 2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Bikini Queen 2 also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Performance and Capabilities

Bikini Queen 2 has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Bikini Queen 2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is S130-015.