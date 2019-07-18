Length 80.1m
Year 2019
Bilgin 263
2019|
Motor Yacht
Bilgin 263 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.
Design
Bilgin 263 measures 80.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 12.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Bilgin 263 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.
Bilgin 263 also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Bilgin 263 has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Bilgin 263 has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 45,000 litres.
Accommodation
Bilgin 263 accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins.
Other Specifications
Bilgin 263 is MCA compliant
Bilgin 263 is an ABS class and fully LY3 compliant class yacht.