Bilgin 263 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Bilgin 263 measures 80.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 12.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bilgin 263 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.

Bilgin 263 also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bilgin 263 has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Bilgin 263 has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 45,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bilgin 263 accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins.

Other Specifications

Bilgin 263 is MCA compliant

Bilgin 263 is an ABS class and fully LY3 compliant class yacht.