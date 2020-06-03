Billa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Billa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Billa II measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Billa II has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Billa II also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Billa II has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.

Billa II has a fuel capacity of 15,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Billa II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.