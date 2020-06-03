We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Billa II
1976|
Motor Yacht
Billa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Billa II measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Billa II has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Billa II also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Billa II has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system
Billa II has a fuel capacity of 15,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
Accommodation
Billa II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.