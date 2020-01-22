Saudade was built for a client who holds high performance as his first criterion. She is designed to be a fast and comfortable cruising yacht with a fully battened main, with many of the winches from Rondal.

On Billy Budd (launched as Saudade) the deck is not just functional: it is an aesthetic space as well, created by Pieter Beeldsnijder of PB design, in keeping with his philosophy that elements on deck and below ought to be in total harmony. In de the accommodation areas Beeldsnijder has created a joinery style he calls “Art Deco Maritime,” but which would still be “elegant” by any other name. It is fashioned in satin varnished mahogany, with contrasting wenge inlays and white-leather overheads. There is indirect lighting along the furniture baseboards, and portlights have sliding shoji screens that give warm natural light by day and soft backlighting by night. The overall effect is that of substance and intimacy.