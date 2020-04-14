Bilmar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Bilmar measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Bilmar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Veta Tsoukale.

Bilmar also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Bilmar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bilmar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Bilmar measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Bilmar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Veta Tsoukale.

Bilmar also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Bilmar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bilmar has a fuel capacity of 74,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bilmar accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bilmar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12043.

Bilmar is an ABS , AMS class yacht.