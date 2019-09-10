Length 42.98m
Year 2006
Bina
2006|
Motor Yacht
Bina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2015.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Bina measures 42.98 metres in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet.
Bina has a steel hull.
Bina also features naval architecture by Studio Ruggiero.
Performance and Capabilities
Bina has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Bina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bina flies the flag of Isle of Man.