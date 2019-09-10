Bina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Bina measures 42.98 metres in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet.

Bina has a steel hull.

Bina also features naval architecture by Studio Ruggiero.

Performance and Capabilities

Bina has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Bina accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bina flies the flag of Isle of Man.