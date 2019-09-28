Bintador is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tankoa Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Bintador measures 50 metres in length.

Bintador has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.