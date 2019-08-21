Birgitta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Birgitta measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Birgitta has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Birgitta also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Birgitta is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Anna J, Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Hush, Natalia, Vitamin, BW.

Performance and Capabilities

Birgitta has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Birgitta has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Birgitta accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Birgitta has a hull NB of PJ 227.

Birgitta is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.