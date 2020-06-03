Length 28.5m
Year 2010
Biscuit
2010|
Motor Yacht
Biscuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CNC - Cantiere Navale Crotone in Mondolfo.
Design
Biscuit measures 28.50 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.
Biscuit has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNC - Cantiere Navale Crotone.
Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.
Performance and Capabilities
Biscuit has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Biscuit has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Biscuit accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Biscuit is MCA compliant
Biscuit is a RINA class yacht.