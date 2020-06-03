Biscuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CNC - Cantiere Navale Crotone in Mondolfo.

Design

Biscuit measures 28.50 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Biscuit has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNC - Cantiere Navale Crotone.

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Performance and Capabilities

Biscuit has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Biscuit has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Biscuit accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Biscuit is MCA compliant

Biscuit is a RINA class yacht.