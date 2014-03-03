Bjorg II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Bjorg II measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Bjorg II has a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Bjorg II has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 930 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bjorg II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.