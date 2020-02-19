BL02 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

Design

BL02 measures 25.82 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.66 feet and a beam of 6.75 feet.

BL02 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

BL02 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

BL02 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

BL02 has a hull NB of BL02.