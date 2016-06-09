Black and White is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Black and White measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Black and White also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Black and White is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Jiva, Le Volpi, Arabella II, Ira.

Accommodation

Black and White accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.