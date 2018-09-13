Black Diamond is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Black Diamond measures 30.78 metres in length.

Black Diamond has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Black Diamond is a semi-custom Majesty 101 model.

Accommodation

Black Diamond accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.