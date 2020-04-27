Black Gold is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport, in the United States.

Black Gold is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Black Gold measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Black Gold has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Black Gold is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Gold has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Black Gold has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Black Gold accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.