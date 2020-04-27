Black Gold is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Westport, in the United States.

Black Gold is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Black Gold measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Black Gold has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Black Gold is a semi-custom Westport 125 model.

A Next-Generation Motoryacht Design The Westport 125 | 38m is the next-generation in Westport Yachts' evolution in offshore cruising and enjoyment. The W125 | 38m utilizes the latest composite fiberglass yacht construction techniques to optimize engineered structures, interior & exterior spaces and operational efficiencies and performance.

Other yachts based on this Westport 125 semi-custom model include: Pepper XIII.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Gold has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Black Gold has a fuel capacity of 26,271 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Black Gold accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.