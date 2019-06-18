Length 49.9m
Year 2017
Black Legend
2017|
Motor Yacht
Black Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Overmarine .
Design
Black Legend measures 49.9 metres in length and has a beam of 9.2 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Overmarine.
Performance and Capabilities
Black Legend has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Black Legend accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.