Black Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Overmarine .

Design

Black Legend measures 49.9 metres in length and has a beam of 9.2 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Overmarine.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Legend has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Black Legend accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.