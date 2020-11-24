Black Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baia Yachts.

Black Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baia Yachts.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Black Legend measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.34 metres.

Black Legend has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Black Legend also features naval architecture by Baia Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an arneson drives propulsion system.

Black Legend has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Black Legend has a hull NB of 100/03.