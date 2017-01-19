Black Molly III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Jongert Yachts in Jongert Shipyard, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Black Molly III measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Black Molly III has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Black Molly III also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Molly III has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Black Molly III has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Black Molly III accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Black Molly III has a hull NB of 394.

Black Molly III flies the flag of Germany.