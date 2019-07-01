Black Pearl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Black Pearl measures 106.70 metres in length and has a beam of 15 feet.

Black Pearl has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Gerard Villate.

Black Pearl also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Pearl has a top speed of 17.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Black Pearl accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Black Pearl has a hull NB of Y712.