Length 25.91m
Year 2009
Black Pearl
Motor Yacht
Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Dubai Yachts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Design
Black Pearl measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Black Pearl has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Black Pearl has a fuel capacity of 6,624 litres.
Accommodation
Black Pearl accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.