Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 14 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.91m
Year 2009

Black Pearl

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Dubai Yachts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Design

Black Pearl measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Pearl has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Black Pearl has a fuel capacity of 6,624 litres.

Accommodation

Black Pearl accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

3

draft:

1.82m
Featured Events