Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Dubai Yachts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Design

Black Pearl measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Pearl has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Black Pearl has a fuel capacity of 6,624 litres.

Accommodation

Black Pearl accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.