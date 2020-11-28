Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Diverse Projects in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Diverse Projects in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Design

Black Pearl measures 31.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes.

Black Pearl has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by LOMOcean.

Her interior design is by Chris Connell Design.

Black Pearl also features naval architecture by LOMOcean.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Pearl has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Black Pearl has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,133 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Black Pearl has a hull NB of DP-08.

Black Pearl is a Germanischer Lloyd AG class yacht. She flies the flag of Cooks Islands.