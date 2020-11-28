Black Pearl
2011|
Motor Yacht
Black Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Diverse Projects in Whangarei, New Zealand.
Design
Black Pearl measures 31.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes.
Black Pearl has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by LOMOcean.
Her interior design is by Chris Connell Design.
Black Pearl also features naval architecture by LOMOcean.
Performance and Capabilities
Black Pearl has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Black Pearl has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,133 litres.
She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Black Pearl has a hull NB of DP-08.
Black Pearl is a Germanischer Lloyd AG class yacht. She flies the flag of Cooks Islands.