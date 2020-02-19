Black Rose is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Design

Black Rose measures 35.1 feet in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Black Rose has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Black Rose also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Other Specifications

Black Rose has a hull NB of BC28.