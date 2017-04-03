Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.3m
Year 2007

Black Shadow

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Black Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sea Force IX.

Design

Black Shadow measures 25.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 6.98 feet.

Black Shadow has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Black Shadow has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.

Black Shadow has a fuel capacity of 13,627 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Black Shadow accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Black Shadow flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

37Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.98m

crew:

-

draft:

2.03m
Other Sea Force IX yacht
Related News