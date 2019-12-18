Blackhawk is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Blackhawk measures 37.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.11 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blackhawk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Blackhawk also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Blackhawk has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blackhawk is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Blackhawk measures 37.54 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.11 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blackhawk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Blackhawk also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Blackhawk has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blackhawk has a fuel capacity of 43,528 litres, and a water capacity of 6,624 litres.

Accommodation

Blackhawk accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blackhawk has a hull NB of 601.