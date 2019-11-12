Blade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by MMGI Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2011.

Blade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by MMGI Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Blade measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 287 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blade has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Navirex s.r.l..

Her interior design is by A Lab.

Blade also features naval architecture by Navirex s.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Blade has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Blade has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blade accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.