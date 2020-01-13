Read online now
Length 28.13m
Year 2009

Blade 6

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Blade 6 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2013.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Blade 6 measures 28.13 metres in length and has a beam of 6.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

Blade 6 also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Blade 6 has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Blade 6 has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Blade 6 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blade 6 has a hull NB of 92/1.

Build Team

