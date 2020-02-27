Blake is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Blake measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 9.26 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Blake has a composite hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Blake also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Blake has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blake accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Blake has a hull NB of FB 803.