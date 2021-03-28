Length 24.8m
Year 2000
Blalumar
Sail Yacht
Blalumar is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Marina Barcelona 92, S.A. and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Blalumar measures 24.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 5.8 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Blalumar has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by Moreno Pujal.
Blalumar also features naval architecture by Marcelo Penna.
Performance and Capabilities
Blalumar has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. .
Accommodation
Blalumar accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blalumar flies the flag of Italian.