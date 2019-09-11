Gitana is a 53 metre displacement motor yacht built by Cantieri Navali Baglietto. Even at first sight, the exterior design clearly express the unmistakable Baglietto style, with her harmonious lines. Gitana is a fusion of design, technolyogy and performance.

Through her sheer size and beauty, Gitana embodies the essence of the values of this shipyard with over a century of history.

Gitana, inside, is harmoniously appointed with classic lines and prestigiuos materials crafted skilfully within the shipyard itself. The elegant interior design is defined by the meticulous attention in detail, style and luxury.

The main lounge area, boasts large windows that give to the interior a generous and comfortable sense of open-air.

On the main deck you enter a professional equipped galley that easily access to the crew area, which can accomadate up to ten persons, in double cabins each with its own bathroom.

Approaching to the top deck, you find a large panoramic living area that thanks to a corridor forward you to the command bridge that also leads to a pantry, a gym room and the captain’s quarters, the “wheelhouse”.

The command bridge is supplied with the latest technology and features to a separate radio equipment room.

The three main decks are linked by a grand staircase, one of the defining elements of the interior layout and yacht design.

Leading to the outdoor area of the upper deck, you will get to the charming, generous open sundeck with a beautiful aft area surrounded by a large pool-jacuzzi that offer you some of the most beautiful views of the World, allowing to admire the surroundings and at the same time feel admired in both Northern and Southern Hemisphere.

This is a privilege offered by Gitana, that you may have and feel onboard of Baglietto motor-yachts.