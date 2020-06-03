Bleu de Nimes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Clelands Shipbuilding Co and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Bleu de Nimes measures 58.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.2 metres and a beam of 11.4 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,071 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bleu de Nimes has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Penta NED.

Her interior design is by Pier Vittorio Cerruti.

Bleu de Nimes also features naval architecture by Clelands Shipbuilding Co .

Performance and Capabilities

Bleu de Nimes has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bleu de Nimes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Clelands Shipbuilding Co and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Bleu de Nimes measures 58.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.2 metres and a beam of 11.4 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,071 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bleu de Nimes has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Penta NED.

Her interior design is by Pier Vittorio Cerruti.

Bleu de Nimes also features naval architecture by Clelands Shipbuilding Co .

Performance and Capabilities

Bleu de Nimes has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bleu de Nimes has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bleu de Nimes accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bleu de Nimes is a Lloyd's Register class yacht.