Blind Date (formerly Abbracci) is a 40.92m (134.25ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1995 by Lurssen Yachts. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Lurssen Yachts, whilst her interior has been designed by Patrick Knowles. She was last refitted in 2005.

Blind Date has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8m (26.25ft); a 1.8m (5.91ft) draft and 3 decks. This custom built, semi-displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.



Performance + Capabilities

Blind Date has a max speed of 26 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots, and a range of 1600 nautical miles from her 37400-litre fuel tanks.



Blind Date Accommodation

Blind Date offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 1 VIP cabin, 2 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 7 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.