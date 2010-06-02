Blind Date is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Blind Date is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Blind Date measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blind Date has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Keech Green.

Blind Date also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Blind Date is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.

Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Let It Be, Raasta, Mon Plaisir, Yalla.

Performance and Capabilities

Blind Date has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Blind Date has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blind Date accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Blind Date is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14347.

Blind Date is a Lloyds Register, LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.