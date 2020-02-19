Blind Date Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti, in Italy.

Blind Date Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Blind Date Too measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blind Date Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Blind Date Too also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Blind Date Too has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blind Date Too has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blind Date Too accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blind Date Too has a hull NB of BC16.

Blind Date Too is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.