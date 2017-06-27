Bliss is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Bliss is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Bliss has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Bliss has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bliss accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bliss is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13844.

Bliss is an ABS Mattese Cross A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.