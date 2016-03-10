Read online now
Length 36.8m
Year 2009

2009

Sail Yacht

Sailing yacht Bliss was built by New Zealand shipyard Yachting Developments in 2009. She features exterior design by Dubois Naval Architecture & Yacht Design and contemporary interior design by UK-based Design Unlimited.

The composite sloop yacht has a spacious, highly contemporary interior, with high gloss surfaces and a striking colour scheme. Her striking interior features carbon fibre mast and boom made by Hall Spars NZ, and sails by Doyle NZ.

With the help of her lightweight composite hull, Bliss can reach 16 knots under sail, blending contemporary design with performance.

Bliss can accommodate six guests in three cabins, and will soon be available for charter in the south pacific.

 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

8.35m

crew:

5

draft:

4m
