Bliss is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Bliss measures 52.13 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.94 metres and a beam of 8.72 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.

Bliss has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Bliss also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Bliss is a semi-custom PJ 170 model.

The PJ 170 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 52.2 metre motor yachts that demand attention with their combination of strong, substantial lines and sleek sophistication. Nuvolari & Lenard are responsible for the interior design and spacious layout created to make the owner's experience even more comfortable and luxurious.

Other yachts based on this PJ 170 semi-custom model include: Sanam.

Performance and Capabilities

Bliss has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bliss is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Bliss measures 52.13 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.94 metres and a beam of 8.72 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.

Bliss has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Bliss also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Bliss is a semi-custom PJ 170 model.

The PJ 170 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 52.2 metre motor yachts that demand attention with their combination of strong, substantial lines and sleek sophistication. Nuvolari & Lenard are responsible for the interior design and spacious layout created to make the owner's experience even more comfortable and luxurious.

Other yachts based on this PJ 170 semi-custom model include: Sanam.

Performance and Capabilities

Bliss has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bliss has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bliss accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bliss has a hull NB of PJ 262.

Bliss flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.