Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Bliss measures 39.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 210,000 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Bliss has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Bliss has a fuel capacity of 31,317 litres, and a water capacity of 3,937 litres.

Accommodation

Bliss accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.