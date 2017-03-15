Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 20 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39.3m
Year 2017

Bliss

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Bliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Majesty Yachts.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Bliss measures 39.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 210,000 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Bliss has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Bliss has a fuel capacity of 31,317 litres, and a water capacity of 3,937 litres.

Accommodation

Bliss accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.54m

crew:

8

draft:

1.97m
Other Majesty yachts
Related News