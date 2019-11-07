We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Blosson
2004|
Motor Yacht
Blosson is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Astondoa.
Design
Blosson measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.
Blosson has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Blosson also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Blosson is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Blosson has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Blosson has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
Accommodation
Blosson accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.