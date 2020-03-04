The 49.68 metre (162’11”ft) custom-built Blu 470 yacht was launched in 1990 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by designer Donald Starkey and De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Patrick Knowles and Donald Starkey interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 10 guests in both style and comfort. Blu 470, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 10 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2008, the sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.45 metres (27’8”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 14 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Blu 470 can take those on board across ranges of 5500 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.