Blu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Blu measures 35.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Blu has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Accommodation

Blu accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blu has a hull NB of BC26.

Blu flies the flag of Italy.