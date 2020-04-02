Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Blue measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 85 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Blue accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.