Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 1962

Blue Albacor

1962

|

Motor Yacht

Blue Albacor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Blue Albacor measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Blue Albacor has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Albacor has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Albacor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Blue Albacor measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Blue Albacor has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Albacor has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Albacor has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Albacor accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

5.8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.3m
Other Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr yachts
Featured Events