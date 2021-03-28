Blue Albacor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Blue Albacor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Blue Albacor measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Blue Albacor has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Albacor has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Albacor has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Albacor accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.